- Advertisement -

Mompha a close friend to embattled Dubai-based Nigerian big boy Hushpuppi has disclosed the occupations of the parents of Hushpuppi.

According to the millionaire, he remembers very well that some years ago Hushpuppi was so poor that he had debts to settle with him.

He went on to add that it was at that point that he got to know that Hushpuppi father was a taxi driver and his mother a bread seller.

Also Read: Hushpuppi arrives in the US; charges include attempts to steal $124 million from an English Premier League Club

He added that when he came out to say it, Hushpuppi failed to confirm or deny his allegation.

Two High profile fraudsters, Hushpuppi and Woodberry are currently in the US after they were extradicted by the FBI to the US over money-laundering and cybercrimes.

If found guilty, the two might serve a jail sentence of between 20 to 30 years for defrauding over 1.9 million victims.

Also Read: Dubai Police extradite Hushpuppi and Mr Woodberry to the US

It has also been estalished that before Hushpuppi became rich, he used to sell second hands designer clothes in Lagos City.