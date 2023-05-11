type here...
I bought a phone for an old idiot like Lilwin – Ayisha Modi fires as she brags

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ayisha Modi who never ceases to rub the good deeds she did for people in their faces has alleged that she once bought a phone for veteran Ghanaian actor popularly known as Lilwin.

Ayisha Modi made this claim while interacting with Dr Likee during a TikTok live session.

The boastful talks from Ayisha Modi that she bought a phone for Lilwin followed after Dr Likee told her that he has no phone at the moment reason he hasn’t been able to contact her for some time now.

Reacting to Dr Likee’s claim that he no longer has a mobile phone, Ayisha Modi emphatically stated that some years ago, she bought a brand new phone for an old fool like Lilwin – Hence Dr Likee shouldn’t worry because he’ll get her one.

    Source:Ghpage

