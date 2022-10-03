- Advertisement -

Musician KiDi has revealed that he felt embarrassed, sad and defeated after social media users pulled out his “inappropriate” old tweets.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz Fm, the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker said that prior to the incident on Wednesday evening, he was not in a good mental state when he was hit with the tweets and criticisms that followed.

“So I was already dealing with a lot…I didn’t even have time to breathe and reset…I remember when it happened I was having my EP listening session. I actually had to leave in the middle of it,” he told Andy Dosty.

KiDi added that “I broke down in the middle of people, it was just a lot for me, so I had to leave and go home. I felt really embarrassed about all of it,” he added.

The ‘Gyal Dem Sugar’ hitmaker added that although there is no excuse for his previous tweets some of them took him by surprise because he could not remember writing them.

On Wednesday, netizens dug out old tweets that saw KiDi take swipes at former Presidents John Mahama, John Agyekum Kufour and President Akufo-Addo.

He also openly talked about his relationship with TV show host Anita Akuffo back in primary school and many others that people find offensive.

He also made comments about TV presenter Delay, actors John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah.