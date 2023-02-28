- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian pastor who is certainly looking for fame and attention has bragged that he can bring the late Christian Atsu back to life during an interview on OMAN’s YouTube channel.

According to this ‘so-called’ end-time prophet who claims to be the most powerful person in Ghana at the moment; Christian Atsu is still alive in the spiritual realms and he can restore life to his physical body once again.

Speaking in the interview the man of God claimed that God has given him the power to bring dead people back to life hence resurrecting Christina Atsu wouldn’t be too much work for him and he can get the miracle done just within a twinkling.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu Twasam to be given a State-Assisted funeral

Explaining how to resurrect Christian Atsu, he gave the Twasam family three conditions to follow if they really want to see their beloved back to life once again.

First and foremost, the family must recognize him as a powerful man of God, secondly, they should set aside one special room in their family house and keep Atsu’s body inside it.

Thirdly, they should invite him to tier family house and leave him and Atsu’s mortal remains inside the special room for some hours and after some serious prayers, Atsu will become a living being once again.

Ghanaians who have come across the prophet’s braggadocious talks have described him as a mentally unwell man.

Because no man can bring back the dead to life even if he consults all the spirits both in Heaven and in the underworld

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s Obroni wife is not yet in Ghana to visit & mourn with the family – Here’s Why