“I can’t date a broke guy because I don’t even talk to them or look at their faces” – Efia Odo reveals

Ghanaian socialite and nudist, Efia Odo, has sparked a spirited conversation about love, relationships, and financial compatibility.



In a recent episode of the popular ‘Keeping It 100 Percent’ podcast, Efia Odo unreservedly shared her views on partnering with men who are yet to establish themselves financially.

During the discussion, Efia Odo who has earned recognition for her unapologetic disposition, didn’t mince words to describe the type of men she dates.



The socialite made it unequivocally clear that she has no intentions of settling down with a man who has not yet found his financial footing.

According to Efia Odo, financial compatibility is a crucial factor in her consideration of potential partners.



The socialite explained that being financially comfortable herself, it would be incongruous for her to date a broke guy.



She firmly stated that she expects her partner to share a similar level of financial security and success.

In her own words;

I won’t take a man who is just trying in life, I’ve passed that stage…I am an already-made bitch, so if you are not already made I am not going to fuck with you,”

When asked if she would consider a man who makes up to GHC3,000 cedis monthly and gives her GHC 1000 cedis from it, Efia Odo mentioned that she wouldn’t even consider getting close to such a person.



Efia Odo additionally issued a direct warning to “broke guys,” to stay far away from her because they are not her playmates.

