Guy who first slapped a soldier receives the beatings of his life – Video

The incident, which reportedly occurred in Nigeria captures a young civilian engaging in a verbal altercation with a military officer and slapping him in the process.

As expeted, the civilian’s actions provoked the military officer, who, despite his extensive weaponry and training, responded by physically assaulting the young man.



The disturbing footage depicts the military officer and his colleagues launching a brutal attack on the civilian, subjecting him to a barrage of blows.

As seen in the clip, the civilian sustained visible injuries, with bloodied facial features and disheveled clothing.

The video has since sparked a robust conversation about the relationship between civilians and law enforcement, shedding light on the power dynamics and potential abuse of authority.

Many social media users have expressed their dismay at the excessive use of force displayed by the military officers, asserting that the situation could have been handled more judiciously through de-escalation tactics and effective communication.

