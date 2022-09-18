- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Tiktok star, Jackline Mensah has revealed that she can’t date a guy who takes commercial transport during an exclusive interview with Pulse Gh Entertainment.

According to Jackline, although love doesn’t care about social status but looking at her current fame, it’ll be difficult for her to go into a romantic affair with a guy who commutes trotro.

She expressed that she can’t bear the shame of seeing his boyfriend coming to visit her inside a trotro because she will be mocked by her friends.

The TikTok sensation with over 500K followers on the fastest-growing social media platforms has since been bashed by a majority of Ghanaians who find her comments very offensive.

Although, her comments might sound absurd and very rude but that’s her preference and she owns it.

But it would have been wise if she ignored to answer the question because those taking trotro are the ones who use their data to watch her videos for her to make money.

Below are some of the popular angry comments from Ghanaians concerning Jackeline’s decision not to date a man who commutes in trotro.

Reven Boy – If their nobody,U won’t hr anytin from them.The moment they get somewhere then they start Making choices.did God made choices when he brought u this far.foolish senseless woman.U will be single till thy kingdom come.

Godwill Fortune – Sometimes God feel worry for for blessing people who become more arrogant afterwards

Nartey Emmanuel Stingo – Our understanding of wealth is scary, material stuffs are not wealth.

Appah Kwame – Yooo, we hear you! Then you should also understand that ‘we’ cannot continue to buy data with our trotro money to watch your videos on TIK TOK for you to make money. We are saving our monies spent on buying data to watch your video in other to reach your standard!

