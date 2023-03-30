- Advertisement -

A beautiful Nigerian lady revealed the class of a salaried worker she could never marry in a vox pop video organised by @kikiotolu.



The lady said she could not consider a man earning 70K Naira which is equivalent to GH1,800 every month. She added that the money was too small to keep the relationship going.



Citing her reason to show she understands the reality of the GHc1,800 salary, the lady stated that she earns the same thing.

READ ALSO: Lady in tears as her boyfriend dumps her for not flushing her toilet



The way she said an emphatic “NO” to the question, “Can you marry a man who earns GHc1,800 monthly?” stirred massive reactions in the video’s comment section.



At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 2000 comments and more than 18,000 likes.





Below are some of the reactions gathered under the viral video.

READ ALSO: Lady begs her boyfriend not to dump her after she caught him cheating on her

@user3114430493435 said: “Even my husband earns N45k and we still have God blessings.”



@gabrielujah5 said: “I was earning 40k when I got married but am earning over 350k today.”



@Ebirim Uche Prince-bernard said: “If I earn 70k a month I won’t marry.”



@TELEGRAM said: “Am a guy I can’t marry a girl that earn 70k.”



@Edweirdo said: “Why would he want to marry with just 70k salary in this country? Nawaooooo

READ ALSO: I was only dating you because of your money – Lady tells her boyfriend as she breaks up with him