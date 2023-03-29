Lady in tears as her boyfriend dumps her for not flushing her toilet

A Nigerian lady who travelled to Abuja to visit her online lover has ended up brokenhearted following her own negligence.

In an amusing video that has taken over social media trends, the lady can be seen crying a river as she narrated how her online lover dumped her after her first visit to his house in Abuja.



According to the lady, she has never had dating people she personally knows hence she tried the option of online dating.

She downloaded an online dating app, Tinder, uploaded her profile and was matched with a guy in Abuja.

After chatting with him for some months and falling in love in the process, he pressured her to visit him.

The date was going well until she got pressed and decided to use the restroom.

She inquired about his facilities, and he pointed to the restroom.

Unfortunately, she forgot to flush the toilet after she was done and eventually went home.

At home, she wondered why the guy did not call her again. The next morning, after using her toilet at home and flushing, she remembered the incident at the guy’s house and understood why he decided to block her on all the various social media platforms.

She recounted the entire experience in tears.

Watch the video below:

