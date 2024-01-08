I did 3 abor.tions for TB Joshua – “Daughter” speaks plus sleeping with over 1000 women (Video)

- Advertisement -

A victim named Sihle who is among no fewer than 25 witnesses in the BBC Eye’s three-part expose on the alleged secret life of the late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua has alleged that she had three abortions for the late man of God.



Ghpage reports that a BBC investigation into allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse, fabricated miracles, and trauma purportedly suffered at the hands of the late Nigerian preacher yielded no fewer than 25 eyewitness testimonials and was released on Monday.

Speaking to the BBC’s Africa Eye, Shile noted that he was very close to the late prophet and they shared a father-daughter relationship.

She asserted that she stayed in the house of the man of God for 14 years – Therefore making him her father.

According to her, the man of God slept with her on countless occasions and anytime she got pregnant, he told her to abort because she couldn’t use the pregnancy to destroy the kingdom of God.



Aside from Shile, another victim in the expose also claimed that the late TB Joshua slept with more than 1000 women and she’s part of them.

Watch the video below to know more…

Full Episode of BBC Documentary on TB Joshua alleged assault cases. pic.twitter.com/tBXV6kU8Qs — Every Movie Plug ? ? (@everymovieplug) January 8, 2024

