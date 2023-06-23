“I don’t like bathing” – Avram Ben Moshe’s serious girlfriend who has broken his heart reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Efya Dragon who has since become a social media sensation following her clash with Avram Ben Moshe has disclosed in a recent interview on Ghpage that she hates bathing.



As disclosed by the Date Rush contestant, the only time she bathes is when she has to go out or is expecting a visitor and that’s the reason her skin colour isn’t glowing as it used to.

Efya’s revelation that she hates bathing comes as a rebuttal to Avram’s claims that he’s the one who spent huge sums of money on her glowing skin.

According to Efya Dragon, contrary to what Avram Moshe is blabbing about on social media, he never has never bought any skin care products for her nor rented a three-bedroom house for her.

She also reiterated that ever since she got her date Alejandro on Date Rush, Avram Moshe has been trying to ruin the relationship with threats.

