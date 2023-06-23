“I’ll abort the pregnancy” – Avram’s serious girlfriend who has broken his heart speaks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Efya Dragon, Avram Ben Moshe’s ex-girlfriend who has turned the religious critic into a marriage counsellor on social media after giving him a terrible emotional distress has spoken for the first time.

Following Avram’s claims that he’s responsible for Efya’s pregnancy, the Date Rush contestant has threatened to abort the baby.

In an interview with GHpage, Efya Dragon clearly stated that she’s no longer interested in keeping the pregnancy hence she’ll terminate it for her peace of mind.

Despite Avram’s claims that he’s the father of the yet-to-be-born child – Efya Dragon on the other insists Alejandro of Date Rush is the one responsible for the pregnancy.

Watch the video below to know more…

