Radio presenter Michael Ola says he has no remorse for labeling Nana McBrown ungrateful after she left UTV for Onua TV unannounced.

As you may recall, actress McBrown quit her job at Despite Media without tending her resignation, which according to her was because was not offered an employment contract.

Her surprise unveiling as the newest addition to the staff of Media General on March 14, 2023, triggered a wave of mixed reactions from her fans and followers.

Some of her former colleagues, including Ola Michael, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Abena Moet cast inuendos on live radio and called her out for their own gains.

Neat FM Entertainment host Ola Michael took a swipe at the actress and tv presenter, tagging her as an ingrate for making her own career and life choice.

According to Ola Michael, Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few workers in the Despite media family who have benefitted immensely from the owners of the media house but in the end, she broke their hearts.

"If there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one," he said.

But speaking on the matter in a recent interview with OneGHTV, Ola said he still stands by whatever he said to the actress.

According to the filmmaker cum radio presenter, he is entitled to his opinion adding that his comments were nothing short of the truth.

“In this world, we all have our opinions. You can’t tell me what to say and how to say it. If I talk about you and you don’t like it, you can also say yours. You don’t know what I know and these fans always pretend to know everything. I won’t sit on radio to talk about things that are not true. Saying Mcbrown is ungrateful isn’t an insult and I don’t regret it. In this profession, be ready to tolerate people talking about you, just as you talk about others,” he emphasized.

On claims that he is envious of McBrown, Ola averred,

“Why would I be jealous of her? She is a woman and I am a man. She is an actor and I am in a different field. I can’t hate her, infact, I don’t hate anyone. I don’t have that time.”

He, however, reiterated his comments about loyalty adding that he (Ola) is a clear example of such people.

“I don’t joke with loyalty. Money doesn’t change my mind about things. If I’m easily lured with money, I would have still been an NPP member.”