“I don’t regret marrying a 15-year-old girl” – Popular Muslim politician reveals

Popular Nigerian politician who’s the former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has said he has no regret marrying a 15-year-old girl he met in Egypt.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Yerima debunked the claim of his wife being 13 when they got married.



He also noted that Sharia law allows him to marry his wife at the age he did.

The former Governor also revealed that some of his daughters married before 18.

Yerima said;

“People don’t understand that it’s something you do illegally, which is outside law, that makes you regret. Sharia law, which is part of the constitution of Nigeria, allows that once the girl is aged, she can get married.

“It’s not about being 18 or 20 years old. There is nothing about the age of the person. The definition of a girl that is aged is clearly stipulated under Sharia law.

“Many of my daughters got married at that age. They are living with their families and there is no problem. In fact, all of them are graduates. One of the daughters, who was married off at 16 years, is undergoing her PhD in London.”

