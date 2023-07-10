Youth group lands 40 lashes on ladies for dressing indecently

- Advertisement -

A group of youths in Ubeji community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State in Nigeria under the aegis of Ubeji Youth and Employment Development Organisation has gone tough against girls involved in “indecent dressing”

According to a report, members of the youth group have started clamping down on suspected offenders by subjecting them to severe lashes or in the alternative imposed fines on them.

It has been gathered that the enforcement of the exercise tagged ‘War Against Indecent Dressing’ among young ladies in the community, which commenced on Monday, July 3, 2023, has caused panic among females in the locality.

Some of the victims, it was learnt, were compelled to pay fines as high as N10,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 144 or receive 40 strokes of the cane.

The Secretary of the youth group, Stanley Bomele, who confirmed the development, told journalists that “the exercise became necessary due to the provocative ways ladies dressed in the community.”

“Most of the girls had gone haywire in the name of fashion with some of them almost going about in nudity, which is irritating and does not tell well of the community,” he added.

Bomele attributed the major cause of assaults and sexual harassment in the area to indecent dressing among young ladies.

“The wearing of miniskirts, bummer shorts or tight (bikers shorts) would no longer be tolerated in the community,” he warned.

