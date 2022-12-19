A young Ghanaian lady has taken to the internet to anonymously express her displeasure with her boyfriend’s decision to build a house for his 70-year-old mother.

As scornfully detailed by the lady, she has no problem with her boyfriend’s ardent desire to grace his mother’s life with a house but she’s worried about his lazy sisters who have turned themselves into baby-making machines.

In her viral writeup, she argued that her boyfriend’s mother will certainly die very soon because of old age and if that happens, her sisters will take over the house since they are all single mothers and unemployed.

She firmly stated that her boyfriend’s sole responsibility is to make sure their son lives and comfortable life and not to spend his hard-earned money on his sisters – Therefore the house should be in their son’s name and not his old mother’s just to prevent future chaos.

The lady’s sentiments about her boyfriend’s sisters might sound very insensitive and harsh but she has a point if we are to be frank with ourselves and not allow emotions to cloud our judgement.

Read the screenshot below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending post which has received mixed reactions from social media users…

Gmeks Interbiz – As a man who can not be controlled by this imposing genders, I will definitely build my mother a house if I’m opportuned to do it, family first, some ladies are really home breaker’s, though I can’t take a loan to build a house, it’s risky

Nana Aphia Attakorah – I think the man should place his name on the land and building and if the mother aged then the guy should build the house as his own and relocate his mother to stay with him and his immediate family that’s my idea

Abyna Adubea – Jx allow him build the house for his mom and forget about his sisters. It would be an honour to die in a house built by your son.

The fact that u have a sensible boyfriend shouldn’t make u think his sisters didn’t search for one. U r not yet married to him so mind your words.

Isabella Alhassan – Building d house 4 his mom is a gud idea. Taking a loan to do it is a no.Dnt impose it on him, make suggestions stating ur point in a calm manner. He might reconsider. NB: men do not want things imposed on dem.