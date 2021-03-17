type here...
I had a headache and couldn’t sleep for hours – Serwaa Amihere

By Qwame Benedict
Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has taken to social media to share her experience after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ghana weeks ago received the Astrazeneca Covid vaccine to help curb the spread of the virus which has taken the lives of over a million people around the world.

Some people have already gone in for the shot but others believe its a conspiracy theory to wipe out the black race and therefore won’t go for it.

Serwaa Amihere who has gone for her shot took to her social media page to share her experience after taking it.

According to her, she couldn’t sleep hours after taking the vaccine adding that it was followed by a severe headache.

She added that she also she experienced severe pains in her arm while she also had general body weakness.

Speaking with her doctors, they assured her that everything would be alright after some few day so she didn’t need to panic.

She posted: “Hours after I took the vaccine, I couldn’t sleep. Severe headache, severe pain in the arm, weakness but my doctor says I’ll be fine and I’m sure I will . Don’t panic, go take the jab.”

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

