I haven’t been arrested – Portia Asare finally breaks silence (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recently, Portia Asare was called out for conspiring with Union Travelling Agency, a subsidiary of Union Group of Companies to dupe aspiring travellers.

Reportedly, Portia Asare made a deal with the supposed travelling agency where she advertised and campaigned for people to patronise them.

She allegedly told them to pay GHC 10, 000 which would cater for their travelling a 2 years working permit.

The GHC 10,000 apparently was an initial deposit for those who wished to travel but had insufficient funds.

According to a report, Union Travelling Agency with support from Portia Asare collected clients’ money but has not been able to secure them visas to travel.

READ ALSO: CEO of Union Group of Companies speaks after Actress Portia Asare was dragged into a VISA scam

It was also reported that Actress Portia Asare has allegedly run from social media trying to dodge customers who are in her DM looking for answers.

In the midst of this image-denting story, it was also widely alleged that the star actress has been arrested.

But in a new video, Portia Asare can be seen in the boutique picking up some clothes while speaking with another lady in the background.

In this fresh video, Portia Asare strongly rubbished the reports that she has been arrested.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Actress Queen Sabi Debrah & Union CEO’s wife, Mould CHOPPED client’s Visa and company money, not Portia Asare

READ ALSO: CEO of Union Group of Companies speaks after Actress Portia Asare was dragged into a VISA scam