Famed Ghanaian nudist and video vixen, Shugatiti, has disclosed during an interview with Zionfelix that she knows most of the female celebrities who are lesbians.

As claimed by Shugatiti, she got to know about the female stars who are into women through her sex toy business.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Shugatiti disclosed that some of the female stars have even approached her for a romantic relationship but she always turns them down.

She explained that most of these female stars contact her for some of her products but later use the avenue to make sexual advances towards her.

READ ALSO: I can have sex for the whole day and not get tired – Shugatiti reveals

Some of them also use tier fame and money to lure young girls and chop them in the process

On the authority of Shugatiti, lesbianism is now a norm in the showbiz industry and most of the stars know their colleagues who are lesbians and gays.

It was in the course of this same interview that Shugatiti revealed that she has slept with countless men; however, she has yet to experience real satisfaction from coitus.

According to her, no amount of sexual pleasure from hours of strokes would send her to the heights of climax.

She explained that although she has a high libido and is almost always ready for sex, there has yet to be a man who will make her cum.

She boldly asserted that no man in the world would be able to make her ascend the hills of sexual satisfaction, considering the number of men who, despite their strong drive, failed to do it.

READ ALSO: Scores of GH Men react to Shugatiti’s “No man on earth can satisfy me in bed” brag