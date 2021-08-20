type here...
I locked my boyfriend with a 2cedis padlock I bought from Kasoa – Lady

By Qwame Benedict
A young lady has taken to social media to share her experience with love and the crazy thing she had done just to make sure her boyfriend had eyes for her alone.

We’ve heard stories of people using charms to make share people fall in love with them but hardly do we hear that people who are already in the love would also go in for such charms.

The lady narrated that her boyfriend was the first person to break her virginity.

She revealed that they have been dating for the past five (5) years and they have been through thick and thin together until few months ago.

The lady went on to say three months ago, her boyfriend started pulling away from her which she noticed and therefore she decided to things to win him back.

She explained that she did everything within her power to get him back didn’t work therefore she decided to switch up things.

According to her, she spoke with a friend who introduced her to a woman in Kasoa where she bought a padlock for 2gh cedis to lock the love of her life.

Source:Ghpage

