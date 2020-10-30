I look young and smart because I don’t drink alcohol – Nana Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana has revealed he is energetic and looks younger even in his 70s because he lives a very honest life empty of alcohol.

According to him, he is a strong adherent of the country’s local dishes and will on any day go in for those foods that will keep him healthy.

Apart from eating well, the Akufo-Addo says he owes his well-being to the Grace of God adding that prayer will keep you younger and very active like he is at his age.

“The Grace of the Almighty. Pray our father which art in heaven. I live a relatively straightforward life, simple, my pleasures are very simple, good food, tasty food.

I’m a firm believer in the Kontomire even the corned beef stews and those things I eat them.”

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he’s also stopped drinking alcohol and that has also contributed immensely to how sharp he looks even at his age.

“I don’t drink these days. I stopped drinking in 1994 that’s like 26 years ago,”.

When asked whether he was drinking while he was a Minister the President said “I wasn’t drinking and what I used to take was water and soda water. You don’t drink, you don’t drink it cannot be offensive.”