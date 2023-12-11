type here...
“I love Adonai”; Yao Eudoxie, Gran P’s girlfriend reveals her love for Sarkodie

By Osei Emmanuel
Yao Eudoxie, Grand P’s girlfriend, has heaped praises on legendary Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie for his exploits in the music industry.

Eudoxie disclosed that Sarkodie is her favourite artiste in Ghana and that she has been listening to his songs a lot even though she does not reside in the country.

Speaking in an interview with AJ Sarpong on 3FM, Eudoxie Yao stated that Sarkodie is the best artiste and his song titled ‘Adonai’ is her favourite among all the other songs she has listened to.

When asked her favorite Ghanaian musician, she stated;

“Sarkodie, I love him so much because he is the best artiste. ‘Adonai.’ I listen to a lot of his songs but I have forgotten”

