It’s important to remember that everyone’s experiences and choices are valid, and there is no “right” age to have sex or to lose one’s virginity.

Some people may choose to have sex at a younger age, while others may choose to wait until they are older, or may choose to abstain from sex altogether.

Being a virgin at 33 is not uncommon, and there are many reasons why someone might still be a virgin at that age.

READ ALSO: GH Lady gets pregnant for boyfriend of 2 years only to find out he died 5 years ago

For example, they may have chosen to wait until they find the right partner, may have religious or cultural reasons for abstaining from sex, or may simply not have had the opportunity to have sex yet.

It’s important for individuals to make their own choices about their sexual experiences and not feel pressured by societal norms or expectations.

Whether or not someone is a virgin at 33 does not define their worth or value as a person. What’s most important is that they feel comfortable and confident in their choices and relationships.

A South African gospel musician known as Zukiswa Joyi, has expressed pride in herself for preserving her virginity before and after Valentine’s Day.

READ ALSO: Man celebrates valentine’s day with his two wives

The 33-year-old devout Christian in a post on her Facebook page said it is possible for one to remain chaste during the February 14th celebration when temptation is high and anybody who says otherwise is a liar.



Zukiswa also noted that she is a member of the Purity gang and believes in abstinence until marriage.

She wrote; “I made it out of Valentines day still a Virgin and I’m 33 years old, whoever told you everybody is doing it lied to you…. Ok Goodnight?

“Jesusbae #Marriageb4sex #NoToFornication #HonoringGod #SexualPuritygang”

READ ALSO: Female student advertises to sell her virginity for Ghc5000 to pay for her final examination fees