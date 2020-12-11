- Advertisement -

Actress and video vixen Efia Odo has taken social media to tell people that she doesn’t make money in Ghana as some people believe or think about her.

Efia Odo after the declaration of the Presidential results last Wednesday questioned why people are happy and rejoicing following the declaration of the results when in actual fact all Ghanaians are owing.

After her post a lot of people stated bashing her saying she has always been claiming American when in actual fact she is here in Ghana making money.

One of her followers posted: “Always boasting about America but ebi GH here you dey make your coins lol”

In her response, she stated that people should clear that mentality from their head because she is not making money from Ghana but rather she make money from the States.

According to her, Ghana is rather the place she spends her coins after she has made huge money from the states.

She replied: “Ghana is where I spend my coins back to the community I make my money in America! I did one movie in America and it paid me more than doing 10000 movies in Ghana. Please I don’t like talking too much but y’all provoke me to do so”

See screenshot of her post below: