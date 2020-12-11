type here...
GhPage Entertainment I make money in America and spend the coins in Ghana -...
Entertainment

I make money in America and spend the coins in Ghana – Efia Odo

By Qwame Benedict
I make money in America and spend the coins in Ghana - Efia Odo
Efia Odo
- Advertisement -

Actress and video vixen Efia Odo has taken social media to tell people that she doesn’t make money in Ghana as some people believe or think about her.

Efia Odo after the declaration of the Presidential results last Wednesday questioned why people are happy and rejoicing following the declaration of the results when in actual fact all Ghanaians are owing.

After her post a lot of people stated bashing her saying she has always been claiming American when in actual fact she is here in Ghana making money.

One of her followers posted: “Always boasting about America but ebi GH here you dey make your coins lol”

In her response, she stated that people should clear that mentality from their head because she is not making money from Ghana but rather she make money from the States.

According to her, Ghana is rather the place she spends her coins after she has made huge money from the states.

She replied: “Ghana is where I spend my coins back to the community I make my money in America! I did one movie in America and it paid me more than doing 10000 movies in Ghana. Please I don’t like talking too much but y’all provoke me to do so”

See screenshot of her post below:

Efia Odo screenshot
Efia Odo screenshot

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 11, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.5mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Electoral Commission releases the official number of parliamentary seats won by NPP and NDC

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Jean Mensah led Electoral Commission after the declaration of the Presidential results yesterday, 9th December 2020 has come out with the number of...
Read more

Pastor defiles a 5-year-old girl a few days to his white wedding

Lifestyle Mr. Tabernacle -
It's a taboo to wake up without any new story. Ghpage has come across another sad and shocking story that might slow your day. The...
Read more

We made a mistake with the total valid votes cast–EC admits; amends presidential results

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The EC hours after the declaration of the Presidential results has come out correct some disparities in presidential election results percentages. The Electoral Commission(EC) of...
Read more

If you die a stupid death we will give you a stupid burial- Kwaw Kese to NDC supporters protesting

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Kwaw Kese has warned NDC supporters against taking to the streets and protesting while mentioning that politicians are not worth dying for. The NDC has...
Read more

Election 2020: How Celebrities reacted after Nana Addo was declared the President-elect

News Qwame Benedict -
The Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah, after the long wait finally declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 election. According...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Shatta Wale sent a photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere and she’s upset

Entertainment RASHAD -
Shatta Wale has infuriated Serwaa Amihere after he sent a photo of his manhood to the popular GhOne News Anchor through iMessage. Apparently, whiles Ghanaians...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News