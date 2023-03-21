type here...
I need a man to marry, I’ll take care of him – Beautiful and rich African lady based in the UK reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
I need a man to marry, I'll take care of him - Beautiful and rich African lady based in the UK reveals
A Nigerian lady, based in the UK is set to return home to search for a suitable husband to marry her.

In a short Tiktok video that has gone rife online, the lady declared her intentions to storm Nigeria from the UK for the sole purpose of finding a suitor.

According to her, the decision to come home is owed to the fact that there is a scarcity of suitors in the UK, where she currently resides.

The Abroad-based lady, however, specified the kind of man she would be searching for when she finally makes it back to Nigeria.

According to her, she would like to have a very loyal and caring man as a husband.


She also revealed that while she would work and pay the bills, the man would cook and do other things for her.

The video has since sparked funny reactions from many internet users on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

@queenpepiana

#uk #pepiana #fyp??viral

? original sound – ?Pepiana coco?

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the video…

@so peace said, “You aren’t serious at all, you in UK like this?”

@ikokopedro reacted: “Hello beautiful how are you doing.”

@sundaysetonji710 said: “Please do you want someone you can remote.”

@victorclement766 said, “Madam leave that story there is no man that will be loyal hundred per cent.”

@lavender lsrael ejime said, “No man like that madam.”

@Penn Tang Tamungang said, “Go find a person from your village.”

@Doggy said, “I am waiting for you.”

    Source:Ghpage

