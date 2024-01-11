I regret fighting Kennedy Agyapong, I lost everything after our clash – Obinim confesses (Video)

- Advertisement -

Bishop Daniel Obinim has publicly confessed for the first time that he regrets fighting with Honourable Kennedy Agyapong.

In a self-made video in which he talked about his infamous clash with the NPP firebrand, the man of God disclosed that despite receiving several warnings from God himself to humbly bow out of the clash, he refused because he thought he was spiritually stronger than Kennedy Agyapong.

As admitted by Bishop Obinim, he was very arrogant during that period hence he refused to listen to God.

In a part of the video, Bishop Obinim added that he was humbled after fighting with Kennedy Agyapong because he lost a lot of valuable resources.

According to him, he no longer walks around with bodyguards or police escorts.

He has also refrained from showing off his expensive properties on social media.

Recall that in May 2020, Kennedy Agyapong caused the arrest of the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.



According to the legislator, he filed a report with the Police and also provided the law enforcement officials with witnesses.

The popular televangelist was arrested on May 19 and charged in court for the publication of false news and forgery of documents, contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Watch the video below to know more…

