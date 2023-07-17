Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ayisha Modi and Abass Sariki’s once enviable friendship-cum-dating has unfortunately come to an end.

Ever since Abass Sariki publicly dismissed the reports that he’s happily married to Ayisha Modi – The two have been throwing subtle jabs at each other at the slightest opportunity.

In a fresh-trending interview, Abass Sariki averred that he initially didn’t want to talk about the trending issue but he has been forced to do so because it’s now clear to him that Ayisha Modi wants to tarnish his hard-earned reputation and marriage.

He angrily warned Ayisha Modi to keep his name from her mouth if he doesn’t want to experience his wrath.

Ayisha Modi who has obviously seen this trending video has explosively reacted to Abass Sariki’s warning.

According to Ayisha Modi, she’s the one who made Abass Sariki popular.

During a TikTok live interaction, she bragged that Abass Sariki is the least popular among all the men she has ever dated.

As boasted by Ayisha, prior to meeting her, Abass Sariki was unknown and tagged as a notorious man by the few people who knew him.

Aside from dropping these braggadocious talks, Ayisha Modi also claimed that her former best friend, Diamond Appiah advised her not to date Abass Sariki but she didn’t listen.

Watch the video below to know more…

