Diamond Appiah advised me not to date you – Ayisha Modi goes hard on Abass Sariki

Ayisha Modi has gone berserk on social media follwing Abass Sariki’s latest interview about their relationship that has courted massive attention.

As firmly stated by Abass Sariki in a trending interview, Ayisha Modi isn’t his wife.

The famed realtor also disclosed that he has no plans of marrying the socialite.

Abass Sariki who sounded very angry about how Ayisha Modi is using his name and reputation to pride herself on social media also warned her to keep his name from his mouth since and for all.

Predictably, Ayisha Modi has launched a scathy attack on Abass Sariki.

During a live TikTok interaction, Ayisha Modi claimed that Abass Sariki begged and cried for her love for 6-8 months before she finally said yes.

After making this assertion, she also dragged her former best friend, Diamond Appiah into the ongoing brouhaha.

According to Ayisha Modi, Diamond Appiah once advised her never to date Abass Sariki because he’s a notorious man who has no respect for women reasons he has a lot of baby mamas.

