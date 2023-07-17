type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDiamond Appiah advised me not to date you - Ayisha Modi goes...
Entertainment

Diamond Appiah advised me not to date you – Ayisha Modi goes hard on Abass Sariki

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Diamond Appiah advised me not to date you- Ayisha Modi goes hard on Abass Sariki
- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has gone berserk on social media follwing Abass Sariki’s latest interview about their relationship that has courted massive attention.

As firmly stated by Abass Sariki in a trending interview, Ayisha Modi isn’t his wife.

The famed realtor also disclosed that he has no plans of marrying the socialite.

Abass Sariki who sounded very angry about how Ayisha Modi is using his name and reputation to pride herself on social media also warned her to keep his name from his mouth since and for all.

READ ALSO: Ayisha Modi replies Abass Sariki; Fires and threatens to disgrace him

Subscribe to watch new videos

Predictably, Ayisha Modi has launched a scathy attack on Abass Sariki.

During a live TikTok interaction, Ayisha Modi claimed that Abass Sariki begged and cried for her love for 6-8 months before she finally said yes.

After making this assertion, she also dragged her former best friend, Diamond Appiah into the ongoing brouhaha.

According to Ayisha Modi, Diamond Appiah once advised her never to date Abass Sariki because he’s a notorious man who has no respect for women reasons he has a lot of baby mamas.

READ ALSO: Abass Sariki sends a solid warning to Ayisha Modi; Threatens to deal with her mercilessly

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Ghanaians drag Oboy Siki for ‘exposing’ Despite’s main source of wealth

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, July 17, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    80.9 ° F
    80.9 °
    80.9 °
    76 %
    3.7mph
    75 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways