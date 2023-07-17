Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ayisha Modi has finally reacted to Abass Sariki’s latest interview which has stirred massive reactions online.

Just a few hours ago, Abass Sariki granted an impromptu interview – And in the process, he firmly stated that he isn’t married to the socialite.

Abass Sariki asserted that they are just mere friends and there’s nothing more to their friendship.

According to Abass Sariki, he initially didn’t want to talk about the trending issue but he has been forced to do because it’s now clear to him that Ayisha Modi wants to tarnish his hard-earned reputation and marriage.

He angrily earned Ayisha Modi to keep his name from her mouth if he doesn’t want to experience his wrath.

Reacting to these claims from Abass Sariki, Ayish Modi has also alleged during a Tiktok live session audio that Abass Sariki is a terrible lair.

As claimed by the controversial socialite, Abass Sariki chased her for 6-8 months before she agreed to date and marry him.

As threatened by Ayisha Modi, she has a lot of audio that will totally break Abass Sariki if she drops them in the public domain.

Watch the video below to know more…

