I regret using my entire savings to travel abroad – Young Ghanaian man cries

Contrary to the notion that travelling abroad is the surest way to make it in life as an African from a poor background.

A young Ghanaian man has taken to the internet to express his utter regret over his decision to use his entire savings to travel abroad to seek greener pastures.

Speaking in a hilarious yet heartbreaking TikTok video, the young man sadly revealed that he hasn’t been able to make any property back home after travelling abroad with the hope of making it big time.

According to him, he’s still shocked that he doesn’t own any property yet despite spending several years abroad because while growing up, he was made to believe that once he travelled abroad, he will become a millionaire.

He recounted how all the big houses he saw in Ghana while growing up belonged to people who had travelled abroad but now that he has also travelled abroad he can’t even afford a pragya.

