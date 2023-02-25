Ghanaian-born US-based preacher of the Gospel, Evangelist Addai Emmanuel has wildly alleged in one of his controversial Facebook posts that he saw the late Atsu in Heaven

According to the man of God whose words and comments about trending issues are always unconventional, he saw Christian Atsu in his dream.

Narrating what he saw in the dream in the realms of the spirit, Evangelist Addai professed that he saw the late football star and philanthropist wearing the now iconic No.7 jersey and pointing his fingers at Heaven’s gates.

He continued that apart from Christian Atsu whose death sent the whole of Ghana into severe mourning, he also saw the late Ebony Reigns, Pele, Maradona and AB Crentsil who are all late.

Evangelist Addai ‘The Dreamer’ wrote;

I saw Christian Atsu pointing his finger towards the heaven gates in number 7, as Maradona and Pele meeting him, I saw Dr. AB Crentsil and 3bony singing

This isn’t the first time Evangelist Addai has firmly dropped a ‘supposed lie’ on the internet.

He’s noted for giving bizarre opinions about people and always accusing the rich men in the country as agents of darkness.

Social media users who have come across this post about Atsu from Evangelist Addai have sternly warned him to keep the name of the deceased player out of his mouth if he doesn’t want to incur their wrath.

