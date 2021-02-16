type here...
I shaved my field on Val's day but the player didn't show...
I shaved my field on Val’s day but the player didn’t show up-lady cries

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Days after Val’s day, stories about how the celebration went sour for some lovers still rolls on.

A lady has spoken about her own ordeal with her boyfriend on the day.

In a tweet, she explained that after trimming her field in wait of her special someone, he stood her up and kept her waiting all by her self.

The lady who was obviously ready for some action expressed her disappointment on social media.

The lady who goes by the username @Reddishwine3 tweeted, ”I shaved my field yesterday and the player refused to show up…. men are scum.”

For all we know, her date was somewhere else enjoying a fun ride with another lady.

Source:GHPAGE

