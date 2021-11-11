“I speak on phone with the IGP almost everyday” – A Plus brags

- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of the TPP movement Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus has bragged the current IGP who is in the person of Dr. Geroge Akufo Damapre is his very close friend.

The social media commentator and political critic made this claim while speaking at the closed-door meeting behind the police and players of the creative arts industry.

According to A Plus, he speaks on the phone with the IGP almost everyday reason he has toned down on how he addresses issues off-late.

Whiles addressing his fellow creative arts people, A Plus entreated them to put up the best of behaviour so that they won’t have a problem with the national security unit.

A Plus is reported to have said;

“At the meeting, I mentioned that the IGP is a dear buddy; he phones me virtually every day, and we talk.” And, since he became IGP, I’ve been extra cautious because I don’t want to be perceived as someone who calls the police for assistance“

“It (asking for help) makes the world tough,” he continued. As a result, when your buddy achieves such a position, your character, attitude, and actions should help them succeed.”

“The police have stated that they are not here to attack the creative arts business, but rather to assist us and that they want us to join them in upholding the law in order to achieve peace and security for all of us.”

“This is a great opportunity, and we had a great meeting.” I’m grateful to the police administration for putting this together. What this means is that we’re all pals with the cops and are obligated to assist them to succeed,”