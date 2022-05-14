- Advertisement -

The wife of a Ghanaian Taxi driver named Isaac Kwesi Ackon who returned GH¢8,400 he found in his car to its rightful owner has opened up about the role she played in her husband’s honest gesture.

The 37-year-old driver earned nationwide accolades after a video showing some women wailing, hugging and relentlessly thanking him went viral for his good heart.

Apparently, the money belonged to a fishmonger at Mallam Attah Market who accidentally left it in his car after onboarding to her house.

Speaking in an interview on Pent TV, the wife said his husband did not even count the money when he returned home with it as his instinct told him to return it.

Mrs Ackon recounted that she remarked that if he wants blessings, he should find the owner and return the money but if wants to squander it, that was up to him.

Following the virality of the video, Kwesi Ackon has received lots of monetary rewards from Ghanaians who have lauded his good deed.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia gifted GHC20,000 while the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi also gave him GHC5,000 to appreciate him.

Legendary Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan, also joined benevolent Ghanaians to donate an amount of GHC10K to acknowledge the taxi driver.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has pledged to buy Kwesi Ackon a new car to support his taxi business.

Indeed, there are still some good people out there in this crazy and wicked world.