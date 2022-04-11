- Advertisement -

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has made a jaw-dropping revelation about his humble beginnings in becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Delivering a lecture at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, he revealed how he leveraged a GHC3.00 his mum loaned him, to become one of the biggest business moguls in Africa.

Jospong told the audience that he was compelled to manage his mother’s bookshop after his second cycle education. According to the Zoomlion boss, he quickly grabbed an opportunity to establish a printing press to meet demands in 1995.

This gave birth to the Jospong Printing Press, which he established with the loan of GHC3.00.

With perseverance, commitment and the guidance of God, Dr. Siaw managed the printing press efficiently and has since established several companies, hence the accolade “serial entrepreneur” bestowed on him.