“I want a man with a big manhood to shift my womb” – Ghanaians shame Mona Gucci

Prominent Ghanaian radio and TV show host, Mona Gucci, has made it into the headlines over her candid revelation about her desired type of partner and preferences when it comes to intimacy.



Speaking on live radio, Mona Gucci disclosed her unique criteria for a potential partner, shedding light on her personal desires and sparking discussions about relationships and individual preferences.

In a surprising and unfiltered discussion on live radio, Mona Gucci offered a rare glimpse into her personal life by disclosing the qualities she seeks in a partner.

Gucci Mona

The well-known media personality made it clear that her ideal man is someone who can make her feel like a “real woman” in the bedroom, emphasizing her preference for an intimate connection that goes beyond the conventional.

Mona Gucci left no room for ambiguity as she shared her thoughts on her preferred bedroom experiences.

According to her statements, she is drawn to the concept of rough sex, a preference that involves elements such as hair-pulling and choking during intimate encounters.



Her openness about these preferences challenges societal norms and adds a unique layer to discussions about intimate relationships.

Mona Gucci’s frankness has generated a wide range of reactions from the public.

While some have applauded her for fearlessly expressing her preferences, others have raised concerns about the potential normalization of behaviours that may not be universally understood or accepted.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the trending video…

Bening Iddrisu – This other gender of Eve never creases to amaze, today this tomorrow that,

Spartan Kingdom – Shift your brain rather

Onowu Onipayede – you can go and look for bamboo waior you can create your own man so that he can meet your specs wai

Elias Riddle – Then go create that man by urself

Debi Frady – I don’t get all this foolishness talk What’s wrong with your self your respect be lost abi your morals you No dey find

Sigbui Yakini – Eii this woman

