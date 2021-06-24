- Advertisement -

Comic actor Funny Face has revealed in a new video on his social media handle that he dreams to have a lot of children.

According to the actor who a few months ago got discharged from the psychiatric hospital for battling with depression when his baby mama let him is heard asking ladies who are interested in having twins to come to him.

In a caption accompanying the video, he made it clear that he is ready to have babies with ladies from Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa and any lady who is interested in the offer can contact him.

Funny Face also in the caption revealed that he dreams of having a total of 57 kids before he finally dies.

His full caption reads: “ GYE NYAME ? ?? A message to GHANA ?? , NIGERIA ?? , SOUTH AFRICA ?? women and girls .. Donkomiiiiiii oooo Donkomiiiiiiii .. Contact my office for ur twins ???? love you all women over da world ?. Having 57 children is My Dream .. ????????? ??”

Watch the video below:

In his last interview, Funny Face revealed that another lady is pregnant with another set of twins for him.