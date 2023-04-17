- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, Abrokwah has exclusively revealed that he wants to meet the Rockstar but he has some fears.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GH page, Abrokwah disclosed that he realized that he shares a striking resemblance with the singer during his SHS days when his teachers and colleagues.

According to Abrokwah who claims to hail from Asuom in the Eastern Region but currently resides in Accra, It is his dream to meet the ‘Angela’ hitmaker but he’s afraid he will bounce him when he approaches him.

READ ALSO: Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

In the course of the interview, Kuami Eugene’s lookalike clarified that he has never used Kuami Eugene’s brand to charge for shows.

Abrokwah explained that the trending video of him performing at an event is a false representation of his character because he isn’t an imposter as alleged by a set of critics on the internet

Abrokwah claimed that the event was a TikTok awards ceremony and he was called on stage to perform at the event by an organizer.

He additionally vehemently denied the claims that he charged for the show.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Anyone who wants to join us has to pay Ghc 500 – Kuami Eugene, King Promise, MDK and Mr Drew lookalikes reveal

READ ALSO: We don’t play shows in their names – KiDi & Kuami Eugene’s lookalikes speak