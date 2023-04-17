type here...
Entertainment"I want to meet Kuami Eugene" - Lookalike of the musician reveals
Entertainment

“I want to meet Kuami Eugene” – Lookalike of the musician reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
"I want to meet Kuami Eugene" - Lookalike of the musician reveals
Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, Abrokwah has exclusively revealed that he wants to meet the Rockstar but he has some fears.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GH page, Abrokwah disclosed that he realized that he shares a striking resemblance with the singer during his SHS days when his teachers and colleagues.

According to Abrokwah who claims to hail from Asuom in the Eastern Region but currently resides in Accra, It is his dream to meet the ‘Angela’ hitmaker but he’s afraid he will bounce him when he approaches him.

I want to meet Kuami Eugene - Looklike of the musician reveals

In the course of the interview, Kuami Eugene’s lookalike clarified that he has never used Kuami Eugene’s brand to charge for shows.

Abrokwah explained that the trending video of him performing at an event is a false representation of his character because he isn’t an imposter as alleged by a set of critics on the internet

Abrokwah claimed that the event was a TikTok awards ceremony and he was called on stage to perform at the event by an organizer.

He additionally vehemently denied the claims that he charged for the show.

    Source:Ghpage

