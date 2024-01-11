type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I wanted to do it for 1 month"; Chef Failatu gives inspiring...
Entertainment

“I wanted to do it for 1 month”; Chef Failatu gives inspiring speech after Cook-A-Thon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Failatu Abdul-Razak on January 1, 2024, began a daring Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cook-a-thon by an individual.

The Ghanaian chef brought it all to an end after 10 days having cooked for 227 hours. Chef Faila got many netizens talking.

RELATED STORY: 8 chefs who attempted and broke the Guinness World Record longest cooking marathon

In a speech sighted on social media after the historic cook-a-thon ended, Chef Faila underscored the impact the support from fans had on her attempt.

According to Chef Faila in her glorious speech, she wished she could even go a full month to keep her fans happy, considering the support they showed her.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Thursday, January 11, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.1 ° F
84.1 °
84.1 °
74 %
3.5mph
54 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more