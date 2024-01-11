“I wanted to do it for 1 month”; Chef Failatu gives inspiring speech after Cook-A-Thon

- Advertisement -

Failatu Abdul-Razak on January 1, 2024, began a daring Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cook-a-thon by an individual.

The Ghanaian chef brought it all to an end after 10 days having cooked for 227 hours. Chef Faila got many netizens talking.

In a speech sighted on social media after the historic cook-a-thon ended, Chef Faila underscored the impact the support from fans had on her attempt.

According to Chef Faila in her glorious speech, she wished she could even go a full month to keep her fans happy, considering the support they showed her.