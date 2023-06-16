“I was paid by some top pastors to trap and disgrace Prophet Ogyaba” – Lady confesses

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

TikToker, Akosua Allegation has confessed that she was paid by some top pastors to trap and disgrace Prophet Ogyaba.

Recall that just two days ago, the founder and general overseer of Holiness Of Christ Zion Ministry born Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye but popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba took over social media trends.

According to a Ghanaian lady simply identified on TikTok as Akosua Allegation, Prophet Ogyaba took $300 from her just for a Whatsapp video call because she needed his immediate help.

In the viral TikTok video, Akosua Allegation explained that before paying the $300 to prophet Ogyaba, one of his junior pastors explained to her that getting direct access to the man of God is strictly by subscribing to one of their numerous expensive packages which are all in dollars and euros.

Akosua Allegation mercilessly dragged Prophet Ogyaba on social media for a refund of her $300 and additionally claimed that after she made the payment – The man of God refused to reply to any of her texts or calls.

According to the lady, Prophet Ogyaba is a big-time scammer and fraud who funds his luxury lifestyle with the monies he gets from his victims because she even paid more than the $300 yet he has failed to attend to her.

Akosua Allegation is a Ghanaian lady who is currently in the diaspora.

In an unexpected turn of events, Akosua Allegation has publicly claimed that she was tasked by some top pastors to disgrace the man of God.

Citing a new audio that has landed on social, Akosua Allegation disclosed that some people (Believed to be men of God) personally contacted her to trap and expose Ogyaba’s shady deals

Akosua Allegation made this confession in an audio she sent to Bismark – The junior pastor of Prophet Ogyaba who’s the centre of this whole brouhaha.

