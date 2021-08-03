- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie after months of talking and promoting his album last Friday released his no Pressure album.

It would be remembered that sound engineer Possigee some time back in an interview revealed that Sarkodie has recorded with an American rapper who is bigger than Jay Z.

His statement got people asking which rapper is bigger than Jay Z as they wait patiently for the release of the song and the album.

Following the release of the tracklist and the artiste on the album, questions were asked as to who on the album was bigger than Jay Z.

The 16 track album featured a host of top musicians across the globe.

Notable amongst them is American rapper Wale who featured on the track Fireworks.

Fans questioned if Wale was the artiste bigger than Jay Z that the sound engineer bragged about months ago.

Fast forward in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Sarkodie was asked why Posigee made that statement about him featuring a rapper bigger than Jay Z.

In his response, he made mention that to set the records straight he was angry with Posigee over that statement because as at that time Shatta Wale has been featured by Beyonce and everyone was showing support.

He said: “Posigee would tell you, I was extremely not happy with that. It came off as though I was showing off (Because at that time, Shatta had been featured on the Beyonce song and we’re to support that) and nothing else.

So when our conversation came up, it made it look like some kind of way. Being a person who would not speak about it looked like I told Posigee to say that but I had no idea I was on a flight, I got off and Twitter was going crazy.”

He added that to date he hasn’t expressed his true feeling about the comment to Posigee even though he comes to his house always.