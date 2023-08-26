“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

GhPage.com editorial desk has chanced on a video by rumored estranged wife of comedian and Tv show host, Steve Harvey, Marjorie Harvey where she made shocking revelations on who she’ll pick over her husband.

On an episode of Family Feud, hosted by Steve, a question popped up asking who Marjorie will choose over her husband, which in this case happens to be Steve Harvey, and she quickly replied that “it’ll be a pool boy”.

“I’ll pick a pool boy over my husband” she stated comically to the surprise of the host, Steve Harvey. Steve was really surprised to hear her response and kept quizzing her to say it again, “what did you just say” he quizzed.

This new revelation makes us believe that Marjorie has already planned her rumored infidelity for a pretty long while but unfortunately got caught recently as alleged.

Watch the video below for all the gist