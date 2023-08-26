Steve Harvey – Trending news in the Hollywood industry reports that Steve Harvey’s wife has cheated on him with their chef and bodyguard.

According to trending reports, Marjorie has filed for divorce through her lawyers and is currently seeking half of Steve Harvey’s $400 million net worth.

Amidst the saga, Steve Harry has confirmed the reports that his wife has cheated on him with their private chef.

The award-winning comedian has released a press statement about the issue describing Marjoir as a whore.

He’s also asking for privacy in these hard times.

Who is Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife

Marjorie Harvey is a well-known figure in the world of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy.

She is recognized for her marriage to comedian and television host Steve Harvey, as well as for her own endeavours in various fields. Here is some information about her:



Fashion and Style:



Marjorie Harvey is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She is often seen wearing elegant and fashionable outfits at various events.

Her sense of style has garnered her a significant following and has led to her being featured in numerous fashion publications and websites.

Relationship with Steve Harvey:

Marjorie Harvey is married to Steve Harvey, a popular comedian, actor, and television host. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Their relationship has been a subject of interest and attention, with both of them often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Blended Family:



Both Marjorie and Steve Harvey have children from previous marriages, and together they have formed a blended family. They have been open about their experiences in navigating the complexities of blending families and have shared insights into their approach to parenting.

Philanthropy:



Marjorie Harvey has been involved in philanthropic efforts. She has been known to support various charitable causes and has participated in events and initiatives aimed at giving back to the community.

Inspirational Speaker:



Marjorie Harvey has also taken on the role of an inspirational speaker, sharing insights and advice on topics such as personal growth, empowerment, and relationships. Her talks have resonated with many audiences, and she has been invited to speak at various events.

Steve Harvey FAQs

Is Steve Harvey from Africa?

No, Steve Harvey is not from Africa. Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, United States.

He is an American comedian, actor, television host, and author.

While he has not been associated with being from Africa, he has had various roles in the entertainment industry and has become well-known for his comedic and hosting talents.

How much money is Steve Harvey has

Steve Harvey’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million.

How much does Steve Harvey makes within a year

$45 million.