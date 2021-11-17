“I will never do a song with Eazzy” – Kuami Eugene reveals

- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has revealed that he will never collaborate with Eazzy on a song no matter the amount of money offered to him.

The Lynx Entertainment signee made this disclosure on live radio during an interview with DJ Slim on ABN’s Radio 1.

He went on to add that even Eazzy herself will not dare ask for a collaboration from him, so, obviously working with her will be impossible.

When questioned if he and the diva have a dispute, Kuami Eugene stated that he has no issues with her but that he has no plans to cooperate with her on any song.

We don’t know what might have triggered Kuami Eugene to openly reveal his dislike for Eazzy but seemingly, they might have clashed behind the scenes.