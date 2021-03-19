- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal has sent some strong words to his friend Okesse 1 who is also the leader of Motia Gang in his latest interview.

It would be remembered that Okesse 1 some weeks ago had a strong banter on social media after he was sacked by Andy Dosty on his show.

According to Andy Dosty, Okesse was disrespectful and arrogant when he showed up for the interview and therefore had to sack him from the studio because he doesn’t entertain such behaviour.

Okesse 1 after the unfortunate incident accused Medikal of being the brain behind his sacking an allegation Medikal denied.

Well, Medikal granted an interview with Accra FM hosted by Nana Romeo where he addressed his issue with Okesse 1.

He explained that he has no issue with Okesse but he(Okese) feels he has issues with him but he is not ready to respond to that.

MDK revealed that after the unfortunate incident that happened between Okesse and Andy Dosty he took the phone and called Andy Dosty and begged him to forgive him because he is a senior in the industry.



He concluded that he wished Okese 1 all the best and would never wish anything bad for him adding that he wants them to succeed together.