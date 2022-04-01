- Advertisement -

Actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has disclosed that there is no way she would give her blessing to her child to marry a Christian.

The staunch Muslim, who is wife to Ghanaian ex-football international Anthony Baffoe, made the pronouncement in a recent interview with Zionfelix on the set of her upcoming movie titled “Zongo Boys”.

Kalsoume Sinare played the role of a Muslim mother who did not approve of her daughter’s relationship with a man from a Christian background – an antiquated ethnical practice that impedes a harmonious relationship.

Asked why her script focused on a storyline that could incite religious tension, she said her decision was based on her personal understanding of the Islamic doctrine.

Watch the video that has gone rife on social media below.

According to Kalsoume, the decision not to allow her child to marry a Christian is a tough one but not something she would rescind to.

Her husband, Anthony Baffoe, was a Christian before converting to Islam prior to their marriage. She was quick to clarify that her husband did not switch religion based on his love for her, and neither was it a condition for him to be married to her.

She said it was a personal choice he made.

Her statement has been greeted with mixed reactions from social media users who have chided her grievously.

Read some of the comments below

myzzblue: “Then don’t allow Christians to watch your movie too…boi.”

themeganthelion: “You won’t allow your children to marry a christian but you work with Christians.. .. this is NO NO NO. We all serve one living GOD.”

phalidzogbenyue: “Shame on u.. Is TonyBalfour a Muslim ?? Or u married his fame and money ..?God wl shock u big time.. let see whether you are the creator or the caretaker.”

iamhumble_soldja: “I support her on this, many will get it wrong but only matured ones will survive marrying across religious line !!! It’s very difficult to sustain it !! And in the long run it’s a lot infact a hell if the marriage start to shake . Pls don’t let live deceive you marry well.”

isaacismailnanleeb: “But someone allowed his Christian son to marry you I guess? What’s even wrong when you marry from a different religious group…… something should be left unsaid.”