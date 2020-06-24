- Advertisement -

Ibrahim Dauda(Ibra One) went into hibernation following Kennedy Agyapong’s constant bashing, expose and attacking him on Net 2 TV.

The socialite became the laughing stock on social media after it was alleged that he had fled to Volta Region to find refuge just when the personnel from the National Security stormed his house.

It also went in viral circulation that Ibrah One has a mental disorder which affects his demeanor most of the time, his senior brother Abass broke the news.

Well, after going into hiding wherever he was is back to his normal business like nothing happened.

Announcing his comeback on social media – Instagram- he wrote; “miss my best friend Kennedy Agyapong”.

Ibrah One message to Kennedy Agyapong

This guy likes trouble err?