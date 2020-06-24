type here...
Ibra One sends a message to Kennedy Agyapong after Snr brother pleaded on his behalf

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ibrah-One(Left)-Kennedy-Agyapong(Right)
Ibrahim Dauda(Ibra One) went into hibernation following Kennedy Agyapong’s constant bashing, expose and attacking him on Net 2 TV.

READ ALSO: Ibrah One is suffering from a bipolar disorder – Senior brother reveals

The socialite became the laughing stock on social media after it was alleged that he had fled to Volta Region to find refuge just when the personnel from the National Security stormed his house.

It also went in viral circulation that Ibrah One has a mental disorder which affects his demeanor most of the time, his senior brother Abass broke the news.

Well, after going into hiding wherever he was is back to his normal business like nothing happened.

READ ALSO: Ibra One flees to Volta Region to seek refuge after personnel from national security stormed his house

Announcing his comeback on social media – Instagram- he wrote; “miss my best friend Kennedy Agyapong”.

See screenshot below;

Ibrah One message to Kennedy Agyapong
This guy likes trouble err?

