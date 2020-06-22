- Advertisement -

Socialite and millionaire Ibrahim Dauda popularly referred to as Ibrah One lately has found himself in the bad spotlight of the outspoken MP for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

His fresh fracas came into light as a result of him calling out the maverick politician and member of parliament as a big time money launderer among other allegations.

Amid this happenings, the senior brother of Ibrah One has come out with a top-secret about the socialite shortly after meeting up with the politician on behalf of the Dauda family to sought out matters.

Abass, the senior brother of Ibrah One in an interview revealed that his junior brother is suffering from a serious mental disorder that has had a negative impact on his way of life and attitude.

He again, begged and apologized on his brother’s behalf to President Akuffo Addo and to all Ghanaians. According to him, people shouldn’t take his brother’s utterances serious because he has a mental problem.

In Abass’ words he said;

“We are not saying he is mad… he is social media crazy and writes things anyhow. I think I will like to apologise to the President for whatever my little brother has put out there.

And I will like to apologise on behalf of the family and the good people of Ghana for my brother’s outburst.

We should all sympathise and pray with him and we are Muslims and believe that whatever we put to prayer, God will answer it.”

