“I’d rather use my money to enjoy posh dinners than to give birth” – 24-year-old lady reveals

- Advertisement -

A 24-year-old woman, identified as Chandler Carter, has revealed that she doesn’t want to have children because she considers it ‘selfish.’

Chandler disclosed that she always believed getting married and having kids was the next step in life after college until she attended college and saw childless women ‘thriving.’



It was at that point she realized that it wasn’t something she wanted, and now spends her time travelling two or three times a year and indulging in nice dinners.

According to the social media manager, she would prefer to regret not having children in her prime than regret motherhood itself.

Chandler, from New York, US, said,

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: Man cancels wedding after finding out that his fiancée went to sleep with her ex a day before their wedding

“I want to be child-free. You can be happy. I’d rather regret not having children than having a child and regretting the role of being a mum.

“I don’t fault people for having children but the reasons are selfish. People want to be a better parent than theirs were or because they want a mini me. Having a child is inherently selfish.”

Speaking further, Chandler revealed that she dreams of owning a penthouse and one day move to Europe.

She added:

“I’m in my 20s living in New York City. We go out, we have fun. We spend money frivolously. I can go to happy hour after work. I don’t have to cook if I don’t want to. I’m a big foodie, I love to eat out.

READ ALSO: Man who relocated his wife to Europe catches her with another man – Video

“Sometimes I spend a little too much money on dinner and drinks but I don’t feel bad. My cost of living is cheaper – I only provide for me.

“If I were to have children, living in New York wouldn’t be an option. Things in my life would have to change – sacrifices I wouldn’t want to make.”

In conclusion, she asserted that many people don’t consider the responsibilities of bringing children into this world but choose to do it because that’s all they see.

READ ALSO: Police officer sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering girlfriend in front of their 3-month-old baby