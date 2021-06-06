- Advertisement -

A concerned citizen of Ghana has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, to provide security for Ghanaian social media sensation Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

Paul Coonley Boateng, an official of ACSIS, made the call in an Open Letter to the IGP after Abena Korkor released a list of men she claimed to have slept with her and other ladies.

“As someone, who is passionate about individuals’ safety and security, I would like to plead with you as the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service to consider it appropriate to provide this young lady with some form of protection,” his letter read.

Most notable among the men on the list were NPP’s National Organizer, Sammi Awuku, radio journalist, Kojo Yankso, radio host Lexi Bill, blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah.

Abena claimed she had a sexual relationship Kojo Yankson who was also having an affair with GHOne General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah and actress Lydia Forson at the same time.

Below is the open letter

OPEN LETTER TO THE IGP

Dear Sir,

SECURITY CONCERN FOR ABENA KORKOR

I write to you as a citizen of Ghana concerning the security of Abena Korkor, a Ghanaian, who has recently made a video that is going viral on many social media platforms.

This young lady, per her exposé in the said video ( https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=251538826768196) has made her personality insulted, and arguably her life threatened at the moment.

As someone, who is passionate about individuals’ safety and security, I would like to plead with you as the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service to consider it appropriate to provide this young lady with some form of protection.

Thank you for listening to the voice of the people.

Regards,

Paul Coonley Boateng

(ACSIS).

0508665196.

05/06/2021